EternoGen joins Lowell's M2D2 incubator

EternoGen Aesthetics LLC, which has products designed to restore lost dermal tissue, announced on Wednesday that it will be opening offices within the Massachusetts Medical Device Development Center , located in the Wannalancit Mills on Lowell's Suffolk Street. The new office will allow the company to be close to their manufacturing site in Massachusetts, and to "capitalize on the skill base that comes with the dense clustering of similar firms in the region," according to a press release announcing the new offices.

