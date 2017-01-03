EternoGen joins Lowell's M2D2 incubator

EternoGen joins Lowell's M2D2 incubator

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

EternoGen Aesthetics LLC, which has products designed to restore lost dermal tissue, announced on Wednesday that it will be opening offices within the Massachusetts Medical Device Development Center , located in the Wannalancit Mills on Lowell's Suffolk Street. The new office will allow the company to be close to their manufacturing site in Massachusetts, and to "capitalize on the skill base that comes with the dense clustering of similar firms in the region," according to a press release announcing the new offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 1 hr Highlands Guy 18,101
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Wed Someone 793
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Tue Lynn 52
News Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09) Dec 30 Big dog 128
News For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10) Dec 26 eileen dinneen 19
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Dec 23 HumanATM 194
Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ... Dec 19 Justin32691 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC