EDITORIAL: Records-law update a win for public's right to know
The long-awaited revisions to the state's public-records law went into effect at the start of the new year, and now we must see whether these user-friendly changes actually work as planned. It's hard to fathom that in this bastion of liberal thought it would take 40 years for Massachusetts to finally catch up with the rest of the country when it comes to accessing information from public entities like municipalities and state agencies.
