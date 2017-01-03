Dad indicted in baby's brain injuries

A 30-year-old Lowell man who allegedly told police he "lost control" and shook his 3-month-old daughter -- causing severe brain injuries -- will be arraigned in superior court on Thursday. More than a month after Anthony J. Mansolilli, of 1281 Middlesex St., Lowell, was arrested by Lowell police for allegedly shaking his crying daughter, he was indicted and will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on one count of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury.

