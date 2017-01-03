Dad indicted in baby's brain injuries

Dad indicted in baby's brain injuries

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A 30-year-old Lowell man who allegedly told police he "lost control" and shook his 3-month-old daughter -- causing severe brain injuries -- will be arraigned in superior court on Thursday. More than a month after Anthony J. Mansolilli, of 1281 Middlesex St., Lowell, was arrested by Lowell police for allegedly shaking his crying daughter, he was indicted and will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on one count of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 37 min Wondering 18,106
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Wed Someone 793
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Tue Lynn 52
News Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09) Dec 30 Big dog 128
News For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10) Dec 26 eileen dinneen 19
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Dec 23 HumanATM 194
Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ... Dec 19 Justin32691 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC