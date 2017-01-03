Consultant critical of city police

In the backlash of the Lowell Police Department's confidential-informant scandal, a paid police consultant suggests the department's "end justified the means" culture led to several confidential informants being able to plant evidence on suspects in exchange for police protection. In his 24-page report, Charles W. Drago, of Drago Professional Consultants, concludes: "The Lowell drug unit lacked proper supervision for more than a decade ... The city of Lowell's failure to have a properly supervised drug unit ... resulted in the informants feeling they could plant illegal drugs without any consequences."

