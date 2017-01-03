Bridge repairs cross a snag
The latest delay is due to the discovery that ledge on the east end of the bridge is higher than expected. Enel Green Power, the company that owns the bridge, is "working with our bridge designer and engineers to determine next steps," spokeswoman Helen Murphy said.
