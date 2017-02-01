Behind bars after 8 years on lam

After eight years on the run, a 42-year-old Lowell man is behind bars accused of back-to-back attacks on his former roommate in 2009 that involved a nearly severed pinky finger and a meat cleaver. In Lowell District Court on Thursday, a probable- cause hearing for Anthony Nguyen, formerly of 19 Franklin St., third floor, Lowell, was postponed until Feb. 22 .

