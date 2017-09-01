Backtalk: 1/9/2017
WIDENING THE GAP: Sanctuary state? Are you kidding me? Let's just put more and more distance between us and the Trump administration for the next eight years. That's the most idiotic thing I've heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gross
|1 hr
|Billydog
|1
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|kchart
|794
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|19 hr
|Cokie
|18,119
|Rabbi Susan Abramson reaches out to other faith...
|Sun
|Shawn
|4
|Billerica restaurant manager indicted in sex as... (Aug '09)
|Jan 7
|Buddybbandme
|43
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Jan 3
|Lynn
|52
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC