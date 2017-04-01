Backtalk: 1/4/2017
WHO ELECTED HIM?: Senator Eldridge was hired to protect the citizens of Massachusetts, not coddle lawbreakers who've come here illegally and want to go on welfare and get free health care that are driving us broke. COALTOWN: We don't owe Westford teachers any more raises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,099
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Someone
|793
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Lynn
|52
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Dec 30
|Big dog
|128
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC