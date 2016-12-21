Two hospitalized after crash at end o...

Two hospitalized after crash at end of Lowell Connector

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Home

Two people were taken to a city hospital after the car they were in slammed into a utility pole on Gorham Street at the end of the Lowell Connector late Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection about 11:50 p.m. and the first police officer on scene requested an ambulance, paramedics and National Grid to respond.

