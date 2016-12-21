Tsongas tours VA site where client died

U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas toured the Crescent House on Monday, following revelations that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General is investigating alleged drug dealing -- which may be linked to a death at the Lowell sober home -- by patients and employees at the agency's facilities across the region. Tsongas, who represents Lowell and serves on the House Armed Services Committee, said the visit was her first to Crescent House, which is one of two VA facilities of its kind in the country.

