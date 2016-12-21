State Ed Board revisiting high school student assessments

As Massachusetts overhauls its standardized student assessment program, the state education commissioner is proposing new methods of testing high schoolers, including the eventual addition of history and social science tests as a graduation requirement. Commissioner Mitchell Chester plans to present to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday a series of policy recommendations focused on MCAS tests for high school students, including potential changes in what students are tested on and when.

