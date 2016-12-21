Snow coming, but how much in Lowell area uncertain
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Taunton say the Fitchburg area will most likely get about 9 inches of snow Thursday afternoon and evening, while Greater Lowell faces more uncertainty when it comes to snowfall amounts. Thanks to roughly 40-degree water in the ocean, areas near the coast are likely to get all or mostly rain from the same storm that dumps snow on Fitchburg and other interior areas, and Lowell is right in the area of highest uncertainty when it comes forecasting rain or snow.
