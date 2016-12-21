She made school special. They'll never forget

As Suzanne Dooley neared the date of her retirement from the Greenmont Avenue Elementary School, her colleagues decided to dedicate one of the school's annual community dinners to her decades of service. The principal at the time, David Hill, thought it might be nice to bring back a handful of her former students, so he spread the word at Dracut Senior High School: Did you have Mrs. Dooley in second grade? Well come by if you want to say thank you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.