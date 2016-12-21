Sex offender seeks to lessen his record

Sex offender seeks to lessen his record

11 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The attorney for a 39-year-old Lowell sex offender, who is serving up to 12 years in state prison for stabbing an alleged drug dealer, will ask a judge next week to vacate Erich G. Sorenson's 16-year-old conviction for lewd conduct. On Jan. 31, 2000, Lowell District Court Judge Neil Walker, now retired, sentenced Sorenson, then 23, to 2 1/2 years in jail with nine months to serve and the balance suspended while he is on probation after he pleaded guilty to open and gross lewdness.

