Sex offender seeks to lessen his record

The attorney for a 39-year-old Lowell sex offender, who is serving up to 12 years in state prison for stabbing an alleged drug dealer, will ask a judge next week to vacate Erich G. Sorenson's 16-year-old conviction for lewd conduct. On Jan. 31, 2000, Lowell District Court Judge Neil Walker, now retired, sentenced Sorenson, then 23, to 2 1/2 years in jail with nine months to serve and the balance suspended while he is on probation after he pleaded guilty to open and gross lewdness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.