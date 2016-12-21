Push is on for online Lottery sales

Plenty of people are already betting on fantasy sports on their smartphone, so why doesn't the Massachusetts State Lottery join the 21st century and go online? It's a question some legislators are asking, especially as Lottery sales are slumping; Lottery profits are key because they go back to the state's cities and towns. "There are people who say, 'If I could do it on my phone, then I'd participate, but I don't have time to go to the store or I don't have cash,' " said Sen. Jennifer Flanagan, D-Leominster.

