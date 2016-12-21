Protesters fight to the bitter end
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to easily win a majority of the votes the 538 members of the Electoral College will cast today in their respective state capitols, despite a vocal effort by activists, celebrities and so-called "faithless electors" to convince Republican electors to deny Trump the necessary 270 votes. Trump earned enough votes to secure 306 electoral votes in last month's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|HumanATM
|194
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Thu
|Cokie
|18,086
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|meme
|789
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
|Gangs of Lowell in the 90s. (Jul '08)
|Dec 13
|1998 Lowell girl
|139
|Did Mathew Borges act alone in the brutal murde...
|Dec 9
|linda1957
|1
|Acoustic folk-rock tribute coming in January
|Dec 7
|New England Music...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC