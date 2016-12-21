Pedestrian suffers head injury after struck by car in Lowell

Police say a 70-year-old Lowell man suffered what is believed to be a minor head injury after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Arcand Drive and Father Morissette Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the intersection about 3 p.m., and discovered the man was struck by a 2005 Chrysler driven by a 19year-old Methuen woman who was making a left turn from Arcand Drive to Father Morissette Boulevard, according to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.