McCarthy Middle School students personify giving, can-do spirit
From Nov. 7 through Nov. 15, the students of McCarthy Middle School collected 31,023 cans during our annual food drive, Project 300. Over the last 41 years, McCarthy Middle School has collected approximately 681,000 food items for the less fortunate.
