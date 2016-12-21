Mass. electors say it might be time to eliminate Electoral College
Massachusetts' 11 members of the Electoral College were defiantly confident Monday as they cast their votes for Hillary Clinton, but they were less sure that the system they represent should continue to exist. There was never any doubt that the electors from emphatically blue Massachsuetts would vote unanimously for the Democratic candidate, who won nearly 61 percent of the vote here.
