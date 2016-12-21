Maine man killed while walking on I-495
A Maine man was struck and killed early yesterday morning while walking in the travel lane on Interstate 495 in Lowell, state police said. Lawrence Perham, 39, of Bradford, Maine, was struck about 3:20 a.m. by a 61-year-old Chelmsford man driving a 2005 Ford pickup truck, state police said.
