Lowell woman injured in crash with sander truck

State police say a 28-year-old Lowell woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 3 in Tyngsboro involving two vehicles and a sander truck subcontracted by the state Department of Transportation. Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway just north of Route 113 at 7:18 p.m. and found a three-vehicle crash, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.