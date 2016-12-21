Lowell School Committee blasts union over longer walk to work
"Ridiculous" is how Mayor Edward Kennedy and School Committee members are describing a demand by unionized School Department employees to be compensated for having to walk a slightly longer route to work. Committee members also expressed dismay that the issue wasn't flagged to their attention or resolved before it ended up before the state Department of Labor in the form of a grievance filed Dec. 23. The issue dates back to Aug. 23, when members of the Lowell School Administrators Association met with Schools Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Bob KA-58
|18,090
|Co-defendant 'relieved to let truth out' in mur... (Oct '09)
|Fri
|Big dog
|128
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Dec 28
|Jynx
|790
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Dec 26
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
|Gangs of Lowell in the 90s. (Jul '08)
|Dec 13
|1998 Lowell girl
|139
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC