Lowell School Committee blasts union over longer walk to work

"Ridiculous" is how Mayor Edward Kennedy and School Committee members are describing a demand by unionized School Department employees to be compensated for having to walk a slightly longer route to work. Committee members also expressed dismay that the issue wasn't flagged to their attention or resolved before it ended up before the state Department of Labor in the form of a grievance filed Dec. 23. The issue dates back to Aug. 23, when members of the Lowell School Administrators Association met with Schools Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui.

