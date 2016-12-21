Lowell postal workers give Santa hand...

Lowell postal workers give Santa hand helping little boy

Yesterday

Each year, the Lowell post office gets upwards of 60 or 70 letters to Santa, and it has a protocol for handling the letters from children. But one that it received from a boy in Centralville this time resonated with the post office staff.

Lowell, MA

