Lowell police probe armed robbery at ...

Lowell police probe armed robbery at store

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Officers were called to the Payless Food Store, 81 Read St., at 7:06 p.m., for a report of a robbery. The suspect was a man who dressed in all black and covered his face with a mask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Wed Jynx 790
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Wed Sla 18,089
News For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10) Dec 26 eileen dinneen 19
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Dec 23 HumanATM 194
Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ... Dec 19 Justin32691 1
Gangs of Lowell in the 90s. (Jul '08) Dec 13 1998 Lowell girl 139
Did Mathew Borges act alone in the brutal murde... Dec 9 linda1957 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,061

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC