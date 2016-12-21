Lowell native Lewandowski not joining Trump team

Lowell-native Corey Lewandowski, who served as President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager until June, will not be joining Trump at the White House come January, opting instead to start his own political consulting firm. But Lewandowski is still planning to stay close to the president he helped get elected, as his new consulting firm will make its home in offices just a block away from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Lewandowski oversaw Trump's campaign through the Republican primaries, but he clashed with the candidate's family and was fired in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.