Lowell man charged with his sixth DWI deemed a danger to society

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Lowell Sun

A 41-year-old Lowell man charged with his sixth drunken-driving offense was deemed a danger in court on Wednesday but released on a GPS monitoring device to enter a treatment program. In Middlesex Superior Court, Brian Caputo, of 81 Arnold St., Lowell, pleaded not guilty to charges of: Operating under the influence of alcohol- fourth offense; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon ; assault with a dangerous weapon; malicious destruction of property; negligent operation; resisting arrest; use of a motor vehicle without authority; and failure to stop for police.

