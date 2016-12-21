Lowell man admits shooting photos up ...

Lowell man admits shooting photos up woman's skirt

Tuesday Dec 20

A 26-year-old Lowell man was placed on probation and must continue mental-health counseling after admitting he used his cell phone to try to take "upskirting" photos of a woman at a Tewksbury garage where he worked. In Lowell District Court on Tuesday, Todd Mitchell was placed on probation for two years after pleading guilty to a charge of photographing sexual or intimate parts without consent in connection with an Aug. 1 incident.

