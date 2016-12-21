Lowell grants fund work on health issues

Three city organizations have received $50,000 in community-based grants to support programs that address opioids, homelessness and other community health issues. Lahey Hospital & Medical Center distributed the $50,000 in grants to the Lowell Police Department, Lowell Transitional Living Center and Lowell House Inc. The police department received $25,000 to support the expansion of the department's Community Opioid Outreach Program , designed to conduct outreach to individuals who have recently suffered a non-fatal opioid overdose.

