Lowell grants fund work on health issues
Three city organizations have received $50,000 in community-based grants to support programs that address opioids, homelessness and other community health issues. Lahey Hospital & Medical Center distributed the $50,000 in grants to the Lowell Police Department, Lowell Transitional Living Center and Lowell House Inc. The police department received $25,000 to support the expansion of the department's Community Opioid Outreach Program , designed to conduct outreach to individuals who have recently suffered a non-fatal opioid overdose.
