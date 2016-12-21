Emotions on display in Lowell District Court murder case
A judge threatened to ban the family of the late Gloribel Orengo from court after an outburst on Monday when Amarilies Huertas-Perez, the woman allegedly linked to Orengo's death, "smiled" at the victim's family as she was being led from court on Monday. As Orengo's family left the courtroom, they began to yell at Huertas-Perez, 23, of Worcester.
