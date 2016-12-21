Dracut High students help at Daley School bake sale
The Daley Middle School in Lowell recently held a successful bake sale, with help from students from Dracut High School students Andrew Simpson, Matthew Simpson, Maddy George and Jennie Jarosh, raising more than $1,000 for the PTO. The money will be used for different programs at the Daley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|17 hr
|Jynx
|790
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Sla
|18,089
|For Dracut bakery, not enough dough to make a go (Sep '10)
|Mon
|eileen dinneen
|19
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Dec 23
|HumanATM
|194
|Does anyone know where to buy semi see through ...
|Dec 19
|Justin32691
|1
|Gangs of Lowell in the 90s. (Jul '08)
|Dec 13
|1998 Lowell girl
|139
|Did Mathew Borges act alone in the brutal murde...
|Dec 9
|linda1957
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC