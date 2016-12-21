Developer eyes high-end housing in do...

Developer eyes high-end housing in downtown Lowell

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Lowell Sun

Developer Dave Daly has received approval to demolish a long-empty one-story brick building on East Merrimack Street, ultimately to make way for what could be 63 high-end housing units. Demolition required Conservation Commission approval, which was given Wednesday, because of the site's location on the banks of the Concord River.

