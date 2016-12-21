Court gets the buzz on 'Queen Bee'
After "chatting'' on Facebook for several days, a Boston man agreed to drive to Lowell to meet a woman whose online moniker is "Queen Bee," only to end up getting stung, according to prosecutors. While portions of the court file are impounded, prosecutor Sam Miller explained that on Friday that on Dec. 21, the victim, who was not identified, agreed to drive to Lowell from Boston where he met "Queen Bee," later identified as Brianne King.
