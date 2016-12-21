Competency of brain-injured Lowell man at issue in child-molest case

A judge is mulling whether to dismiss child molestation charges against a brain-injured Lowell man who has been held in custody on and off for three years and deemed incompetent to stand trial. In Lowell District Court on Wednesday, defense attorney Patrick Richard asked that two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 be dismissed against Bryan Edwin Martinez-Vega, 22, saying it is in the "interest of justice.'

