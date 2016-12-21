City caught napping on 'nuisance' property

It took Gloribel Orengo's tragic death to move Lowell officials to take action against a notorious "public nuisance property," better known as Westminster Village apartment complex in Pawtucketville. Yet there were plenty of early warning signs at Westminster Village to alert city officials to a growing menace and potential disaster prior to Nov. 18. That's the day Orengo was killed and, according to police, became a "suspected homicide" victim.

