Charges not expected in Lowell pedestrian accident

Charges are not expected to be made against the Lowell man who struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Bridge Street and VFW Highway with his vehicle Monday night. Lowell officers responded to intersection at around 9:15 p.m. Witnesses there said the 27-year-old pedestrian walked into traffic in front of a moving car, which swerved to avoid him, according to Captain Timothy Crowley.

