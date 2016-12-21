Barrett bill would require presidential hopefuls to release taxes to get on Mass. ballot
For decades, all major candidates for president upheld the tradition of releasing their tax returns in the interest of transparency -- until it was broken this year by President-elect Donald Trump. The Lexington Democrat, whose district includes Chelmsford, has proposed legislation that would require all presidential candidates to release not only their tax returns but also detailed statements of financial interests in order to be on primary and general election ballots in Massachusetts.
