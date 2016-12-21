A plea for justice

A plea for justice

Christmas is a time to enjoy the company of family and friends, so it must have been especially painful for the parents of Vanessa Marcotte to publicly confront the anguish they've experienced since the brutal slaying of their daughter last August. But that's what Rosanna and John Marcotte, with assistance from Vanessa Marcotte's uncle Steven Therrien, did Wednesday afternoon in front of the First Congregational Church in Princeton.

