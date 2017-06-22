Grande Boy Taco Co.: Uniting a community one taco at a time
After three years of driving oilfield trucks, three cousins from Lovington decided working out of a truck wasn't so bad, but it was missing something - tacos. Kevin Espino, 24, Ricardo Antillon, 25, and Joel Valdez, 22, recently opened Grande Boy Taco Co.
