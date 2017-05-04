Parents share quadruplets birth experience
Donavin and Cassie Sanchez are still celebrating the birth of their quadruplets earlier this week at Covenant Children's Hospital. The couple, who is originally from Lovington, New Mexico have had a unique experience with the children as most other mothers go 40 weeks into a usual pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lovington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08)
|Fri
|DerrickHand
|11
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 29
|Lia Russell
|8,895
|Worker with chomo
|Apr 15
|NotTheJudge
|2
|Gay sexting (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Mtsausage
|6
|New eye doctor in Lovington??? (Nov '15)
|Jul '16
|Wounded
|2
|Daniel ocampo and nereida delao??? ..do u know ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Yodaddy
|1
|Eunice company alleges embezzlement by workers (Mar '10)
|Apr '16
|Chasity
|79
Find what you want!
Search Lovington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC