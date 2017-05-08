New Mexico couple welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets
Donavin and Cassie Sanchez of Lovington welcomed quadruplets on May 3 - two girls, Scarlett Erin and Cheyenne Lynn, and two boys, Gunner Trae and Arrow Thomas.
