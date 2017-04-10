Stakeholder Midstream Acquires Lovington Gas Gathering System from Lucid Energy Group
The system is located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in southeast New Mexico and serves oil and gas producers in Lea and Chaves counties. The Lovington system is comprised of approximately 295 miles of gas gathering lines, 7,400 horsepower of compression and a 35,000 Mcfd refrigeration plant.
