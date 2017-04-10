DNA links suspect to four burglaries

DNA links suspect to four burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Hobbs News-Sun

A Lovington man linked by DNA to a 2016 burglary scene was arrested Monday by Hobbs police after a woman reported her Toyota Tundra truck missing from her residence. Ubaldo Anchondo, Jr., 38, was charged with unlawful taking of motor vehicle and four counts of burglary,both fourth-degree felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hobbs News-Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lovington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
Review: Body Kneads Massage Therapy (Apr '15) Apr 1 oilfield worker 2
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Mar '17 Mtsausage 6
Worker with chomo Mar '17 Investigator 1
New eye doctor in Lovington??? (Nov '15) Jul '16 Wounded 2
Daniel ocampo and nereida delao??? ..do u know ... (May '16) May '16 Yodaddy 1
News Eunice company alleges embezzlement by workers (Mar '10) Apr '16 Chasity 79
See all Lovington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lovington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Lea County was issued at April 12 at 11:27AM MDT

Lovington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lovington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Lovington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC