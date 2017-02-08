New southeast New Mexico sheriff takes oath ofa

New southeast New Mexico sheriff take...

New southeast New Mexico sheriff takes oath of

Wednesday Feb 8

New southeast New Mexico sheriff takes oath of office LOVINGTON, N.M. - There's a new sheriff in a southeastern New Mexico county. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kQ4ZWv Lea County Sheriff Byron Wester took the oath of office Monday.

Lovington, NM

