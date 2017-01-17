People gathered from across state for Sheriff Ackerman's funeral
Today many New Mexicans from across the state traveled to the small city of Lovington to remember Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman. Ackerman was tragically killed in a single-vehicle accident last week, traveling to the opening of the legislative session in Santa Fe where he was expected to meet with other Sheriffs.
