Fallen Lea County sheriff remembered,...

Fallen Lea County sheriff remembered, honored

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman came home for the last time Thursday. Ackerman died in a car crash Tuesday traveling east of Encino on Highway 285 at about 7:30 p.m. His body was escorted from the Office of the Medical Examiner in Albuquerque back to his home in Lovington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lovington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hobbs DMV 7 hr Willie Granville 6
McDonald paving and chipseal in trouble (Mar '11) Jan 14 Mzruth 91
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
del norte gym Jan 7 bbwolf 1
News NM man wanted for Texas murders (Jun '12) Dec 31 Danielle_Sosa_ 42
Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16) Dec 23 Donna 8
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Oct '16 Crazyalien 5
See all Lovington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lovington Forum Now

Lovington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lovington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lovington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC