New Mexico budget crisis rears its head in courts, colleges

SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico's grinding budget crisis is taking a toll in courtrooms where overburdened attorneys have denied legal counsel to poor defendants, at museums reeling from layoffs and admission hikes, and at state universities and colleges grappling with steep spending cuts. A prolonged downturn in oil and natural gas markets continued to ripple through New Mexico's economy over the summer and into the fall, undermining state tax revenues.

