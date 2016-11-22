Lovington man gets 7 years in prison ...

Lovington man gets 7 years in prison for meth trafficking

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A Lovington man has been sentenced to 71 2 years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine an illegally possessing a gun. The U.S. Attorney's office says 28-year-old Michael Gibson was sentenced Monday in federal court in Las Cruses.

