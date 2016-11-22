Lovington man gets 7 years in prison for meth trafficking
A Lovington man has been sentenced to 71 2 years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine an illegally possessing a gun. The U.S. Attorney's office says 28-year-old Michael Gibson was sentenced Monday in federal court in Las Cruses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lovington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lccf? (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Willie Granville
|26
|Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Donna
|8
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Thu
|car
|8,871
|Hobbs DMV
|Dec 3
|Willie Granville
|4
|Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08)
|Nov 24
|oilfield HAND
|9
|Hobbs Sucks !
|Nov '16
|Willie Granville
|2
|Relocating to Hobbs (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Dont
|24
Find what you want!
Search Lovington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC