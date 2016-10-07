Carmen Rasmusen Herbert: Finding roots, warmth in cold Wyoming
Growing up, I had plenty of time to view the state from my back car window, driving with my family through Evanston on our way to Bear Lake, and up to Jackson Hole for my little sister's ice skating competitions. When I thought of Wyoming, I usually pictured lots of open space and not a lot to do - boring and bland.
|Post office in Otto, Wyo. up for possible closure (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|2
|Otto Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Robert Neville Jones (Apr '10)
|Nov '13
|arwynn
|2
|'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Confronted By Friend... (Oct '11)
|Sep '13
|amw
|20
|John Story case (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Jestviztin
|1
|Debate: Health Care - Lovell, WY (Dec '09)
|Jun '13
|Ken
|3
|whats going on up there? (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|hello lovell
|1
