Visiting warbirds hold special memories
The Collings Foundation's Wings of Freedom Tour will bring four World War II aircraft to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland from July 14 to 16. The planes are, from bottom, a P-51 Mustang, B-24 Liberator, B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell.
