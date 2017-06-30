State economic report strong
Albeit small, the Grand Valley saw some employment growth by the middle of the second quarter of this year, according to the Leeds Business Confidence Index released on Friday. As of May, the Grand Junction metropolitan statistical area posted a 0.3 percent growth, the smallest of the state's seven metro areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Why are blacks and mexicans so uncivilized? (Apr '11)
|Jun 19
|Mike
|33
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Jun 17
|AudraT
|54
|Cody Duttom (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Anonymous
|3
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|May '17
|Sh1tbird
|5
|Longmont Music Thread
|May '17
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC